Federal cabinet declares PTI main culprit in May 9 riots

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been declared the main culprit behind the May 9 riots during the federal cabinet special session on Thursday.

A federal cabinet session under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was held today (Thursday), where federal ministers, including Pakistan Peoples Party senior leaders Naveed Qamar and Sherry Rehman, and Muslim League Zia President Ijazul Haq participated.

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the report of the cabinet committee on May 9 investigations during the caretaker government.

As per sources, the report has declared the PTI's direct involvement in the May 9 riots case. The federal cabinet has decided to enact legislation based on the report.

Cabinet members have mutually demanded resolution of the cases against the elements involved in the May 9 riots.

According to sources, cabinet members suggested that if the culprits of Capitol Hill can be penalised, why the main culprits involved in the May 9 riots haven't been indicted yet.