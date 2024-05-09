Thursday, May 09, 2024
Flight operation suspended at Lahore airport

Web Desk
2:03 PM | May 09, 2024
Regional, Lahore

All international flights have been suspended at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International airport after a massive fire damaged the immigration system in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the international flights operation will remain suspended till 3:30 pm.

All the 30 incoming and outgoing international flights until 3:30pm have been cancelled, read the Notam issued by CAA.

The CAA, however, clarified that Lahore Airport will keep operating domestic and cargo flights.

According to initial reports, the blaze has partially damaged the immigration system at the airport. Sources said that the process of immigration has stopped.

The passengers were evacuated from the immigration lounge due to smoke.

Meanwhile, Fire Brigade and Rescue 1122 reached the airport to control the fire. The airport authorities said that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Interior Minister takes notice of fire incident at Lahore Airport

