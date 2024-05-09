Gandapur launches wheat procurement drive in KP

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday paid a visit to the Provincial Reserve Centre (PRC) of food department at DI Khan, where he formally launched the process of wheat procurement for the current season.

KP Minister for food Zahir Shah Toru and high-ups of the Food Department and district administration were also present on the occasion. The Chief Minister, on the occasion, was briefed on the matters related to wheat procurement and its storage arrangements.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that a total of 3,000,00 metric tons of wheat would be procured from farmers of the province, out of which 40,000 metric tons of wheat is being purchased from the local farmers of DI Khan. The wheat is being purchased at the rate of Rs3900 per 40 kg, which will cost Rs29 billion cumulatively.

The Chief Minister said that prosperity of formers, their encouragement and facilitating them is one of the priority areas of the provincial government. He said that pragmatic steps are being taken to this effect.

“It will be ensured that formers are provided with their due rights without any hindrance or problems,” he said and added that necessary steps have been taken to make the overall procurement process transparent. Committees have also been formed at district level in addition to establishing a control room and introducing online app for this purpose.

Gandapur said that the provincial government will get a benefit of Rs12 billion by purchasing wheat from local formers, which would be utilised for the construction and renovation of wheat warehouses. He made it clear that wheat procurement would be carried out on the basis of first come, first served.

He asked the formers community to come forward and play their proactive role in implementing the provincial government’s policy aimed at ensuring wheat procurement in an efficient and transparent manner.

He made it clear that there would be no compromise on quality, adding that strict action would be taken against both the bribe taker and giver. He maintained that the provincial government has decided to have zero tolerance policy against corruption and bribery in all the government departments, adding that all possible steps would be taken to ensure transparency in all government matters including postings/transfers.

The people would have to play their respective role in this regard, and they should never pay bribes to get their due rights, as engaging in bribery is a corrupt practice that involves both the parties. Therefore, he said, both parties found involved in bribery would be held accountable.

He said that corruption and bribery, unfortunately, have become the menace of our society, we must have to root out this scourge for all and all the stakeholders including general public would have to play their respective role in this regard.

Wheat procurement centre set up at Havelian

In compliance with provincial government directives, the Food Department Abbottabad District established a wheat procurement centre at the Food Warehouse in Havelian on Wednesday. Operation for wheat purchasing is expected to commence from May 10th.

The KP government has set the price of wheat at Rs3900 per 40 kilograms. During an official visit to the wheat procurement centre at the Food Warehouse, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, received a briefing from District Food Controller Abbottabad, Shad Mohammad, regarding the ethical guidelines for wheat procurement.

DC Khalid Iqbal during the visit was accompanied by the Divisional Director of Food, Hazara Division, Shahwaz Tariq, Director of Agriculture, Malik Ajaz, Assistant Director of Anti-Corruption, Khan Afser, and Assistant Food Controller. Khalid Iqbal also inspected the facilities provided at the wheat procurement center in Havelian and issued instructions to ensure smooth facilitation for landlords and farmers.