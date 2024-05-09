HEC launches pre-service faculty training programme in Peshawar

Peshawar - The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), Higher Education Commission (HEC), on Wednesday launched the Cohort-I, Batch-V of the Pre-Service National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP-2023-24) at the HEC Regional Centre, Peshawar. The IPFP (Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs) Fellows are taking part in the programme.

The pre-service NFDP, a pioneering initiative by NAHE, has been designed to prepare and certify recently graduated PhD holders for their teaching roles within higher education institutions. This pre-service training imparts critical techniques and skill sets that will enhance their teaching practices in the future. The programme ensures a seamless transition from theoretical knowledge to practical implementation.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Muhammad Faisal Butt, Director General of NAHE, extended a warm welcome to the newly selected Batch V Cohort I IPFP Fellows on behalf of Managing Director NAHE Ms Noor Amna Malik.

He expressed immense pleasure in leading the start of this new batch and encouraged the IPFP Fellows to derive maximum benefit from the programme to prepare for their upcoming roles in the professional world.

Butt also highlighted the immense importance of this programme for the progress and development of higher education in Pakistan.

NAHE has successfully extended its reach throughout Pakistan. In the previous batch (Batch-IV), 271 IPFP fellows were successfully certified via this programme, and many of them have been provided with placement opportunities.

He further emphasised that with this frequency, NAHE would contribute significantly to the advancement of the Higher Education Sector in advanced educational technology and methods.

NAHE looks forward to enhancing the educational sector through capacity building and educational initiatives, he concluded.