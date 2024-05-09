IHC accepts Bushra’s shifting to Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday accepted founder Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s wife Bushra’s petition seeking her transfer from Bani Gala sub-jail to Adiala Jail.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict which he had earlier reserved after hearing the petition moved by Bushra through her counsel Usman Riaz Gill. The IHC bench also termed the notification declaring Bushra’s residence Banigala as a sub-jail as null and void.

The high court had reserved the verdict last week after the completion of arguments of both the sides. The Accountability Court, Islamabad, on January 31, sentenced Imran and Bushra to 14 years in jail in Toshakhana reference. Following the conviction, the former first lady was detained in Banigala instead of Adiala Jail.

However, Bushra had challenged her shifting to the sub-jail. In her petition, she prayed to the IHC to set aside the January 31 notification, issued by the Office of Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, at the request of the jail superintendent, declaring Imran’s residence as a sub-jail for Bushra Bibi.

The petition mentioned that no such request was made by Bushra in this regard, and she wished to spend her detention at Adiala jail.