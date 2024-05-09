Info group officers briefed on media working scope

ISLAMABAD - A group of 15 probationary officers from the Information Service group visited the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on Wednesday. Led by Arshad Munir, Executive Director General of the Information Service Academy (ISA), the visit was part of the 41st Specialized Training Programme. The aim was to familiarize the officers with the various wings and attached departments of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

During the visit, Managing Director of APP, Muhammad Asim Khichi, emphasized the agency’s role in disseminating credible news and fostering a positive narrative in national interest. He highlighted APP’s evolution into a dynamic news agency, expanding from text-only services to more digitalized forms, including multimedia news, photos, and visual services.

Executive Director of APP, Adnan Bajwa, provided a detailed presentation on the agency’s operations, covering multi-lingual news operations, correspondent networks, and news exchange agreements with various countries. The probationary officers toured several sections of APP, including the Central News Desk, General Reporting, Foreign Desk, and Economic Desk, among others. Directors of various sections, including News, Urdu, Video News Service, Training, and Information Technology, briefed the officers on the functioning of their respective departments.

This visit provided the probationary officers with valuable insights into the operations of a national news agency and its role in shaping public discourse.