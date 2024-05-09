Islamabad IGP directs to resolve public issues promptly

Islamabad - Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Ali Rizvi, the DIG Operations Islamabad, Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, stated that the Islamabad Police are committed to resolving public issues on priority, as confirmed by a public relations officer on Wednesday. He made this assertion while listening to complaints and issues from the public and police officials during the Khuli Kachehri held at his office. Senior police officers also attended the session.

During the Khuli Kachehri, he attentively listened to citizens’ complaints and referred their applications to the relevant officers for timely action based on merit. He instructed them to submit reports to his office within the stipulated timeframe. Additionally, he reiterated the commitment to take strict action against officials engaged in bribery or corruption, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy in this regard. He underscored that Islamabad Police would spare no effort in safeguarding the lives and property of citizens, pledging to continue such interactions in the future to maximize relief for citizens.

He emphasized that these interactions during “Khuli Kachehris” would promote friendly policing, ensuring immediate resolution of citizens’ problems and fostering self-accountability. Maintaining that the protection of citizens’ lives, property, and dignity takes precedence, he affirmed the commitment of Islamabad Police to uphold these principles.