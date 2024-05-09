Kazakh Fashion Show in Paris

PARIS - A charity evening was organised in Paris to help Kazakhs affected by the floods. Several public organisations came together with the support of the embassy to organise an aid drive. Many people in France are also aware of the large-scale flooding in Kazakhstan. At the charity event, local activists tried to talk about climate change happening in our region and introduce guests to the richness of Kazakh culture. The drawings of the little Parisians on the table are devoted to a subject common to the whole world and important for Kazakhstan: the management of water resources. Bayan Zhanbauova, President of the KazFashion Paris Association said we cannot remain indifferent to what is happening in our country. Half of my heart remained in my native country. That is why, in such a difficult time, we started collecting help, we started it earlier, but in order to make it universal, we decided to organise such an event. And many strangers came to him and asked him what help they needed. Estelle Peyyan, President of the XCSS Association – Cross-Country Skiing and Sand , Literally immediately after the Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan, this call for solidarity and cooperation of as many people as possible was heard. Our association is interested in climate change, natural disasters and how to work with local and international communities to help people get help on the ground. A young Kazakh designer, Zhanna Serikbaeva, responded to the call for help. She brought a collection of national style clothing. Among the volunteer models in this fashion show are Kazakh students, schoolgirls and others, there is even Miss Colombia.