KP CM launches wheat procurement process

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday, paid a visit to the Provincial Reserve Centre (PRC) of food department at DI Khan, where he formally launched the process of wheat procurement for the current season. Provincial minister for food Zahir Shah Toru and high ups of food department and district administration were also present on the occasion. The chief minister was briefed on the matters related to wheat procurement and its storage arrangements. Addressing the ceremony held in this regard, the chief minister said that a total of 3,000,00 matric tons of wheat would be procured from farmers of the province, out of which 40,000 matric tons of wheat is being purchased from the local farmers of DI Khan. The wheat is being purchased at the rate of Rs. 3900 per 40 kg, which will cost Rs. 29 billion cumulatively. The Chief Minister said that prosperity of formers and facilitating them is one of the priorities of the provincial government, adding that pragmatic steps are being taken to this effect. “It will be ensured that formers are provided with their due rights without any hindrance”, he said. Necessary steps have been taken to make the overall procurement process transparent; committees have also been formed at district level in addition to establishing a control room and introducing online app for this purpose. He said that the provincial government will get a benefit of Rs. 12 billion by purchasing wheat from local formers, which would be utilized for the construction and renovation of wheat warehouses.

He made it clear that wheat procurement would be carried out on the basis of first come, first served.

The Chief Minister asked the forming community to come forward and play their proactive role in implementing the provincial government’s policy aimed at ensuring wheat procurement in an efficient and transparent manner. He made it clear that there would be no compromise on quality, adding that strict action would be taken against both the bribe taker and giver.

He maintained that the provincial government has decided to have zero tolerance policy against corruption and bribery in all the government departments, adding that all possible steps would be taken to ensure transparency in all government matters including postings/transfers. The people would have to play their respective role in this regard, and they should never pay bribes to get their due rights, as engaging in bribery is a corrupt practice that involves both the parties.

Therefore, he said that both the parties found involved in bribery, would be held accountable. He said that corruption and bribery, unfortunately, have become the menace of our society, we must have to root out this scourge for all and all the stakeholders including general public would have to play their respective role in this regard.