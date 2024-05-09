Thursday, May 09, 2024
KP Governor visits mausoleum of Bhutto family during Sindh visit

Our Staff Reporter
May 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi arrived in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Wednesday and visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto’s family.

He visited the grave of former prime minister and chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and laid wreath at the grave, and offered “Fateha”.

The Governor also visited the graves of founder-chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Madar-e-Jamhooriat late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, and offered Fateha.

Later the Governor visited the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif and laid wreath and offered Fateha. He prayed for the prosperity and development of the country.

On the occasion, the Governor was accompanied by the Sindh Minister Zulfiqar Shah, MPA Jameel Ahmad Somro, DIG Larkana, Deputy Commissioner Sharjeel Channa and others.

World Thalassemia Day observed

