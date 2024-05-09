Lahore, Karachi qualify for final of National Women’s One-Day Tournament

LAHORE - Karachi defeated Rawalpindi by 22 runs in the tenth round of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament at Bohranwali Ground, Faisalabad on Wednesday. Omaima Sohail’s gritty half-century (67, 86b, 7x4s) led Karachi to post 167 all out in 41 overs.

Karachi’s spinners led by Omaima (4-34) played a vital role in restricting Rawalpindi to 145 all out in 49.4 overs. Maham Manzoor and Syeda Aroob Shah shared five wickets. In a low-scoring thriller at the Iqbal Stadium Peshawar defended their 110-run total against Multan, winning the game by a mere four runs.

Peshawar’s Aleena Shah helped her team reach 110 with a dogged 40 as Multan’s Noor-ul-Iman spun a web around Peshawar batters taking five wickets for 15 runs. In return, Multan looked comfortable with 76-2 on the board before losing eight wickets for 30 runs and falling agonisingly four runs short with six balls to spare.

At Jawad Sports Complex, after opting to bat first Quetta lost wickets at regular intervals as Khadija Chishti and Arijah Haseeb top scored with 23 runs each taking their team to 105 all out in 49.1 overs. Lahore’s Noreen Yaqoob and Ayesha Bilal picked up three wickets apiece while Quratulain dismissed two batters.

In reply, Dua Majid made light work of the chase with an unbeaten half-century (52, 71b, 6x4s) stitching a 55-run opening partnership with Samiya Afsar (31, 43b, 2x4s, 1x6) and an undefeated 53-run second wicket stand with Iram Javed (20 not out, 31b, 2x4s) to seal the chase in 24 overs.

Lahore and Karachi, having finished as the top two sides with nine wins each in the double round-robin stage will take on each other in the final of the tournament at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on 11 May.

Scores in Brief

LAHORE WOMEN 108-1, 24 overs (Dua Majid 52*, Iram Javed 20*) beat QUETTA WOMEN 105 all out, 49.1 overs (Arijah Haseeb 23, Khadija Chishti 23; Ayesha Bilal 3-16, Noreen Yaqoob 3-20) by 9 wickets.

PESHAWAR WOMEN 110 all out, 42.2 overs (Aleena Shah 40, Sidra Nawaz 23; Noor-Ul-Iman 5-15) beat MULTAN WOMEN 106 all out, 49 overs (Samina Aftab 30, Gull Rukh 29; Momina Riasat 2-9) by 4 wickets.

KARACHI WOMEN 167 all out, 41 overs (Omaima Sohail 67, Huraina Sajjad 24; Rida Aslam 3-24) beat RAWALPINDI WOMEN 145 all out, 49.4 overs (Aima Saleem 32, Tania Saeed 27*; Omaima Sohail 4-34, Maham Manzoor 3-17) by 22 runs.