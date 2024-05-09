Lawyers go on strike after violent clashes with Lahore police

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Lahore Police arrested dozens of lawyers on Wednesday after a violent clash outside the Lahore High Court (LHC). The police used water cannon and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

The violence erupted as protesting lawyers attempted to enter the court premises. A couple of policemen and several lawyers and passersby were also injured in the clashes. The busy Mall Road became battlefield on Wednesday afternoon as the clashes continued for a few hours. The anti riot police blocked the mall and adjacent roads and diverted the traffic towards alternative roads.

The roads closure caused worst traffic mess in the entire locality.

Police sources revealed that more than 40 protesting lawyers were arrested and shifted to different lockups. The rally was organised by lawyers from Aiwan-e-Adl to the LHC premises to protest against shifting of civil courts to Model Town Kutchehri, and registration of cases on terrorism charges against some lawyers. Clashes took place at GPO Chowk on The Mall. Lawyers erected barriers outside the GPO Chowk and LHC and pelted law-enforcement personnel with stones. In response, the police resorted to baton-charge, tear-gas, water cannons, and shelling to quell the unrest and disperse the protesting crowd.

The situation aggravated when Model Town SP Akhlaq Tarar and Anarkali SHO suffered injuries amidst the altercation. A police spokesperson said no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands. The skirmish caused disruption to traffic on The Mall road and GPO Chowk. The lawyers later announced that they would hold protest demonstrations all over the province if their demands are not accepted.

SSP operations said police resorted to shelling after lawyers pelted officials with stone without provocation.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the social media website ‘X’ said that she had directed IG Police to refrain from using force against the lawyers.

“The lawyers should also amicably resolve their affairs with the Lahore High Court. Confrontation should be avoided so as to ensure protection of the citizens of Lahore”, she said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has called for a full day nationwide strike of all courts on Thursday (today) to show solidarity with the lawyers, who were beaten by the police outside Lahore High Court.

Vice-Chairman PBC Riazat Ali Sahar and President SCBA President Shehzad Shaukat in separate statements, issued by their respective offices on Wednesday, vehemently condemned the reprehensible police brutality inflicted upon lawyers in Lahore.

According to them, numerous lawyers have reportedly sustained serious injuries and many have been unjustly detained. It was decided that the lawyers will abstain from appearing in the courts to demonstrate solidarity with the advocates of the Lahore Bar Association, and will convene protest meetings, marches, and rallies in their respective bar rooms to express their dissent on this matter.

The incident occurred at Mall Road, near the Lahore High Court, where the police scuffled with the lawyers who were holding peaceful protest against the notification to transfer cases to the “Model Town kutchery” and the unjustified registration of terrorism cases against their fraternity.

Sahar emphasized that every individual, including lawyers, possesses the fundamental right to engage in peaceful protest. He underscored that the PBC cannot ignore such flagrant acts of police brutality perpetrated against advocates.

He strongly criticized the excessive and unwarranted use of police force against lawyers, denouncing it as a shameful act perpetrated by the police and a grave violation of their duty and discipline. The brutal conduct exhibited by the Punjab Police has tarnished the dignity and respect of lawyers, who have consistently advocated for the Rule of Law and the supremacy of the constitution. Such egregious behaviour demands immediate and severe action against the responsible police officials.

He has, therefore, demanded immediate and decisive action from both the Federal and Punjab Governments, along with senior police officers, to address the involvement of police officials in this shameful and inhuman act. He urged for exemplary punishment to be meted out to those responsible.

SCBA chief, Secretary Syed Ali Imran, and the 26th Executive Committee have strongly condemned the police high-handedness against the peacefully protesting lawyers.

They said that arrests of peaceful lawyers represent a clear infringement of the principles of democracy, freedom of expression, and the right to dissent. Being a citizen of this Country, everyone’s rights are protected under Article 4 read with Articles 9, 10-A, 14 and 19 of the constitution.

They have warned that let no one be mistaken, if the police brutality continues unchecked and the lawyers’ just & fair demands remain unmet, this protest will escalate into a nationwide movement, with SCBAP spearheading the call for nationwide action.