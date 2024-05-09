Mohsin Naqvi assures ambassador of measures to protect Chinese nationals

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong on Thursday called on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to discuss arrangements for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to China.

Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the Chinese ambassador to the ministry. The ambassador congratulated Naqvi on assuming the portfolio of the Ministry of Interior.

In the meeting, discussions were held regarding the preparations for the visit of the prime minister of Pakistan to China and the security of Chinese citizens across Pakistan.

The meeting also discussed the progress of the Besham incident. Naqvi said the incident was an attack on Pakistan-China friendship and the elements involved in it would be brought to a terrible end in any case.

He told the ambassador that new standard operating procedures (SOPs) needed to be made for the security of Chinese citizens across Pakistan and strict implementation of SOPs was being ensured.

He said he visited the Chinese Consulate in Lahore and Karachi and met the consul generals. The Chinese consul generals expressed their satisfaction over the security measures taken for the Chinese citizens, said the minister.

“Pakistan will not allow any conspiracy to sabotage China’s friendship to succeed,” said Naqvi, adding that the brotherly relationship between Pakistan and China spans decades and the enemy cannot crack these strong ties.

Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Agha, high officials of the Chinese embassy and other officers were also present.