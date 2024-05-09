Mystic harmonies

In this materialistic world, individuals often find themselves besieged by depression, anxiety, and overthinking. In such critical moments, what we yearn for is a healing touch capable of dispelling worldly anguish. It is a natural phenomenon for nearly every soul to be wounded by the onslaught of grief.

During the toughest period of my life, the mystic qawwali of the Sabri Brothers, Ghulam Farid Sabri and Maqbool Ahmed Sabri, provided solace and helped me navigate through my challenges. Their qawwali group, renowned as the Sabri Brothers, became my refuge.

I stumbled upon their qawwali through a chance encounter with a sixty-year-old man at the Karachi Metropolitan Library. When I asked him about the prevalence of depression and anxiety in today’s society, he attributed it to the relentless pursuit of worldly pleasures. According to him, such pursuits only breed dissatisfaction within the soul, leading to restlessness. His remedy? Embrace simplicity and delve into mysticism, particularly through the soul-stirring qawwali and spiritual poetry of Rumi.

This led me to discover the Sabri Brothers. However, to my surprise, I found their qawwali garnering limited views on YouTube, with only two or three songs reaching millions.

The brothers’ repertoire consisted mainly of mystic qawwali, dedicated to revered figures such as the Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H), Hazrat Ali (R.A), and expressions of divine and spiritual love. They rose to prominence in the 70s, 80s, and early 90s, even receiving the prestigious Pride of Performance award. Their groundbreaking performance at Carnegie Hall, New York, marked a milestone in their career. Their qawwali had the power to ignite a fervent love for our creator and his beloved Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H).

Sadly, their once-luminous legacy now fades among the masses. The Sabri Brothers, once cherished as gems of Pakistan, are gradually slipping from public memory. Yet, for aficionados of mystic qawwali, their spirit lives on. Though they may be forgotten by many, they remain etched in the hearts of their true fans.

S.A,

Lahore.