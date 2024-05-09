Thursday, May 09, 2024
NA session likely to be summoned soon

May 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs will soon move summary to call a National Assembly session with heavy agenda. In the upcoming session of the National Assembly, likely to be summoned by the mid of May, will discuss host of issues including May 9 incident, wheat scam and possible legislation related to judiciary. The lawmakers from opposition sides will also raise the matter of constituting parliamentary bodies pending since last four months. Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also will remind political parties to sit together and resolve the pending matter. The opposition has already submitted privilege motions to take up in the house, which were earlier refused by the Chair.

