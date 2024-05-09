Nation Before Narrative

As we approach May 9, a date with immense political significance to the nation, the landscape is rife with anticipation and apprehension. This time last year, we witnessed a chaotic turn of events when state symbols and military installations came under attack following the arrest of Imran Khan. Now, as the PTI plans their nationwide protests to mark the anniversary, the country must brace itself for potential unrest.

ISPR DG Major-General Ahmed Sharif has set a firm tone for the events that lie ahead, making it evident that dialogue with the PTI hinges on an earnest public apology. Certainly, this does reflect the state’s desire for constructive politics over chaos and anarchy, but it has also made it clear that they will not watch idly as anarchy spreads. With a coalition of disaffected minor parties rallying behind the PTI for protests, it is safe to say both sides are set on a collision course.

PTI’s unwillingness to compromise falls right in line with their prior history of trying to destabilise the nation. Despite their attempts over the past year to paint a different picture, every piece of historical evidence – whether it be live TV, social media posts, statements by PTI leaders – in the lead up to the unrest, hinted at a violent agenda, one that sought to forcefully seize power over the nation. This narrative and tactical approach is not new for the party either. The 2014 siege of the parliamentary house in the capital was a testament to the lengths that the PTI is willing to go to gain control by force. The scenes of a PTI-commandeered truck ramming into the fence of the NA is still a reminder of the party’s penchant for disorder. We ought to remember that this siege was also in response to elections that the party felt were rigged, despite international consensus that the results were fair and valid. Being ten years removed is the big difference here – Pakistan cannot afford the instability and economic damage from such an extended sit-in protest anymore.

There is a clear disconnect between PTI’s rhetoric and the nation’s priorities. The top priority is stability – we need parliamentary participation, not futile rebellious endeavours. As we navigate the politically charged days ahead, it will be crucial for all parties, especially PTI, to abandon their individual ambitions and qualms, and instead focus on the collective interests of the people they govern.