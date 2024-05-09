No point of apology, Imran responds to ISPR DG’s presser

RAWALPINDI - Founding chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has turned down the military’s demand to apologise for the May 9 riots and distanced his party from these violent protests that broke out in the country last year soon after his arrest.

“Why should I tender apology, it should be sought from them,” the incarcerated prime minister said during an informal conversation with journalists in at the Adiala Jail on Wednesday

The PTI founder was responding to a question related to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations press conference the other day wherein he had said that those involved in the May 9 violent protests should apologise and shun politics of anarchy before joining politics.

The May 9 events refer to violent protests triggered by the arrest of former PM Imran Khan in a corruption case from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) last year.

During the protests, alleged PTI supporters damaged public and private properties and also attacked military installations in different parts of the country.

Imran Khan distanced his party from the violent protests, saying that the party never resorted to violence in its history of 27 years.

He further said that he only came to know about the May 9 riots when he was presented before then-chief justice Umar Ata Bandial in the Supreme Court.

“I condemned the May 9 incidents in front of [former] chief justice Umar Ata Bandial,” he added.

Referring to the DG ISPR statement linking dialogue with the apology, the ousted premier said: “If you don’t want to talk, then don’t, I am asking for holding dialogues for the sake of Pakistan.”

Khan said neither he was interested in striking any deal nor wanted to go abroad and flee the country.

He also referred to the Capitol riots in the United States in 2021, saying that suspects involved in the Capitol attack were sentenced after being identified through CCTV footage.

“While here [in Pakistan] the CCTV footage disappeared,” he said pointing towards the investigation into the May 9 violence.

Khan also backed DG ISPR Maj Gen Chaudhry’s call to hold the judicial inquiry into the 2014 sit-in staged by the PTI against the alleged rigging in the 2013 general elections.

“I am ready for inquiry into the 2014 sit-in. I will be happy to appear before an inquiry committee. All allegations against me related to the 2014 sit-in are false,” he added.

“The army is ours and we have no problem with the army,” the PTI founder said in the same interaction. “For God’s sake, do not drag the military into politics.”