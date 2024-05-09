Thursday, May 09, 2024
PA speaker emphasises promotion of Pak-Australia bilateral ties

5:55 PM | May 09, 2024
Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins met with Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan at the Punjab Assembly on Thursday.

During the meeting at the speaker’s PA chamber, the two leaders discussed the promotion of Pak-Australia bilateral relations, increasing cooperation in the fields of health, education, agriculture and culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Khan said that Pakistan valued its friendly relations with Australia, adding that there were great investment opportunities for Australia in the fields of information technology and tourism.

Khan said that increasing parliamentary ties and economic cooperation would be beneficial for both countries.

He also welcomed Australia's cooperation in the fields of education and health.

The speaker also briefed the Australian high commissioner about the legislation and committee system in the Punjab Assembly.

