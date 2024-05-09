Pak ICUBE-Q enters moon orbit

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) entered the moon orbit on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s historic lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) was launched on Friday last onboard China’s Chang’E6 from Hainan, China.

According to the IST, the satellite ICUBE-Q has been designed and developed by IST in collaboration with China’s Shanghai University SJTU and Pakistan’s national space agency SUPARCO.

ICUBE-Q orbiter carries two optical cameras to image the lunar surface. Following successful qualification and testing, ICUBE-Q has now been integrated with the Chang’e6 mission.

Chang’e6 is the sixth in a series of China’s lunar exploration missions.

The launch activity was telecast live on the IST website and social media platforms. Chang’6, China’s Lunar Mission will touch down on the Moon’s far side to collect samples from the surface and return to Earth for research.

Ahead of the launch of the satellite last week, Dr Khurram said that the Pakistani satellite — carried by China’s Long March-5 rocket — will reach the lunar orbit in five days and will circle around the moon for three to six months.

He added that different pictures of the surface of the moon will be taken with the help of satellite after which Pakistan will have its own satellite images of the moon for research.