Thursday, May 09, 2024
Pakistan can't ignore May 9 riots case, says Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan can't ignore May 9 riots case, says Bilawal Bhutto
Web Desk
5:30 PM | May 09, 2024
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto stated that Pakistan could not forget the incidents of May 9. 

The PPP chairman shared his massage on the first anniversary of May 9. 

He asserted May 9 was a black day in the history of Pakistan and perpetrators and facilitators must face the legal consequences. 

Bilawal highlighted that leaking state secrets and attacking armed forces installations wasn’t a politics instead it was projection of anti-state sentiments. 

He also insisted that the PPP was still firm in its demand of judicial inquiry led by the chief Justice of Pakistan against May 9 incidents. 

The PPP chairman affirmed that all political parties including the PTI must accept the judicial commission verdict.  

