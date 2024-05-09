Pakistan keen to transform Qatar ties into a robust economic partnership: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Pakistan was keen to transform its excellent ties with Qatar into a mutually beneficial robust economic partnership.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, who called on him here, stressed that the two countries should continue to work together to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest, especially in trade and investment.

Highlighting the important role of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), he said that Pakistan would like to see Qatar expand its investment portfolio in Pakistan in priority sectors.

To this end, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would be able to ensure swift coordination, he assured.

Welcoming the Qatari dignitary and his delegation, the prime minister said that Pakistan greatly valued its historic, cordial and fraternal relationship with Qatar and both countries had always supported each other through thick and thin.

PM Shehbaz conveyed his warm wishes and greetings for the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrehman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The Qatari minister of state thanked the prime minister for receiving him and conveyed a special message of the leadership of Qatar to him, emphasizing Qatar’s desire to strengthen the enduring bonds of brotherhood with Pakistan as well as its keen interest in investing in Pakistan.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs is on a one-day visit to Pakistan as a special envoy of the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar.