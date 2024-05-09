Pakistan rejects US report on religious freedom as 'faulty'

The Foreign Office on Thursday rejected the US Commission on International Religious Freedom's report as faulty and non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra-Baloch said the report was based on unsubstantiated allegations.

She said Pakistan believed that USCIRF's annual exercise of designating countries was unwarranted and futile.

"The futility can be gauged by the fact that since 2020 the US State Department has ignored its recommendations to declare India a country of particular concern," she said and added this exercise would have more credibility if it were free of double standards and geopolitical considerations, and if it paid increased attention to the glaring rise of Islamophobia.

The spokesperson said, "Such arbitrary designations also undermine the objective of fostering understanding and cooperation which can be achieved through dialogue and constructive engagement."

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said no dialogue was taking place with India.