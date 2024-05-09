Pakistan women’s team holds training session on third day

LEICESTER - Pakistan women’s team participated in the training session on the third day at Uptonsteel County Cricket Ground here on Wednesday for the white-ball series against England. The players will participate in the robust training session until 1 PM local time, before the first practice match. Pakistan women’s team will play a warm-up match against England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Development XI on May 9, starting at 11 AM local time.

The team will then leave for Birmingham, where they will play the first match of the three-match T20I series against England on May 11. The second T20 match of the series will be played on May 17, while the third and final match will be played on May 19, followed by the ODI series, starting from May 23.

Notably, the ODIs in the series are part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 and this will be Pakistan’s eighth and final series in the current event cycle. Pakistan are currently sitting in fifth position with 16 points in the 10-team ICC Women Championship 2022-25 standings. The top five teams from this championship, along with hosts India, will directly qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

PAKISTAN WOMEN SQUAD: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

PLAYER SUPPORT PERSONNEL: Nahida Khan (manager), Mauhtashim Rasheed (interim head coach), Saleem Jaffar (bowling coach), Taufeeq Umar (batting coach), Hanif Malik (fielding coach), Syed Nazir Ahmed (media manager), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), Zubair Ahmed (analyst) and Hina Munawar (chief security officer).