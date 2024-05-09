Thursday, May 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PAL announces awards for Pakistani writers, poets

APP
May 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) announced the nomination of prominent writer Hassan Manzar for the Kamal-e-Fun Award for the year 2022. The Kamal-e-Fun Award, the highest literary honor in the field, acknowledges lifetime achievement in creative and research work.

The award, amounting to Rs. 1,000,000, was adjudicated by a panel of well-known writers and scholars, including Munir Ahmad Badini, Dr. Moeen ud Din Aqeel, Dr. Salma Shaheen, and others. The panel met at the PAL office, presided over by Munir Ahmad Badini.

Dr. Najeeba Arif, Chairperson of PAL, also announced the National Literary Awards for 2022 during a press conference. Various awards were bestowed in different categories, including Urdu Prose, Urdu Poetry, Punjabi Poetry, Sindhi Poetry, Pushto Poetry, Balochi Prose, and more.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1715228172.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024