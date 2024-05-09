PAL announces awards for Pakistani writers, poets

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) announced the nomination of prominent writer Hassan Manzar for the Kamal-e-Fun Award for the year 2022. The Kamal-e-Fun Award, the highest literary honor in the field, acknowledges lifetime achievement in creative and research work.

The award, amounting to Rs. 1,000,000, was adjudicated by a panel of well-known writers and scholars, including Munir Ahmad Badini, Dr. Moeen ud Din Aqeel, Dr. Salma Shaheen, and others. The panel met at the PAL office, presided over by Munir Ahmad Badini.

Dr. Najeeba Arif, Chairperson of PAL, also announced the National Literary Awards for 2022 during a press conference. Various awards were bestowed in different categories, including Urdu Prose, Urdu Poetry, Punjabi Poetry, Sindhi Poetry, Pushto Poetry, Balochi Prose, and more.