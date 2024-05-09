Parvez Elahi transferred to Lahore jail for upcoming hearing on graft cases

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has been transferred from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail to Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

According to prison sources, the president of PTI Punjab chapter was shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail in connection with an upcoming hearing of corruption cases instituted by the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

Elahi has been kept in a B-Class cell in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

An anti-corruption court in Lahore has summoned Parvez Elahi and other accused persons to face indictment in the illegal recruitments in Punjab Assembly case during next hearing on May 13.

During the proceedings on May 1, the former chief minister was not brought before the court. Instead, a medical certificate was submitted.

According to the medical report, Parvez Elahi was unable to attend the proceedings due to an unhealed bone fracture he suffered from a fall in the washroom. The report stated that the former CM had been advised three weeks of bed rest and could not travel during this period.

The court adjourned the hearing and scheduled the next session for May 13, summoning Parvez Elahi and the 10 other accused persons for indictment.