Thursday, May 09, 2024
Police apprehend 12 criminals in multiple raids

Our Staff Reporter
May 09, 2024
ATTOCK    -   Police have apprehended twelve outlaws involved in different criminal activities. All have been sent behind bars.

In the first attempt, Pindigheb police arrested Muhammad Nadir, Muhammad Naveed, and Parvez, all residents of Muzaffargarh, for their alleged involvement in strangulating to death a brick kiln worker, Shaukat. Similarly, police arrested Saadullah from Swat, Faizan from Hasanabdal, Khuram Shahzad from Ghorghushti, Saad Farooq from Shakardara, Mursaleen from Fatehjang, Abubakar from Hasanabdal, and Waheed from Sarwala. They recovered 30 liters of liquor, 4.6 kg of Chars, 120 grams of heroin, and 60 grams of ice from their possession.

In another attempt, police arrested Abdul Wahab from Jand, wanted in a dishonored cheque case.

In yet another attempt, Attock police arrested Asif Raza from Islamabad for allegedly giving life threats to his wife.

