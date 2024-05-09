President Zardari calls for further broadening bilateral ties with Uzbekistan

President Asif Ali Zardari has called for further broadening bilateral cooperation with Uzbekistan in the areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism.

He expressed these views while talking to Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Mr Bakhtiyor Saidov, who called on him, in Islamabad on Thursday.

The President said Pakistan attaches utmost importance to its ties with Uzbekistan, which are centuries old and based on shared religion, culture and history.

He said both countries have great potential to increase bilateral trade and economic ties for the mutual benefit of the two sides. He highlighted that Pakistan is committed to regional connectivity, and the Central Asian countries need to take advantage of its geographic location.

Asif Ali Zardari also suggested barter trade and using local currency to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, besides opening banks in the two countries to facilitate and improve business and commercial relations.