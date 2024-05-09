Thursday, May 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

President Zardari calls for further broadening bilateral ties with Uzbekistan

President Zardari calls for further broadening bilateral ties with Uzbekistan
Web Desk
5:56 PM | May 09, 2024
National

President Asif Ali Zardari has called for further broadening bilateral cooperation with Uzbekistan in the areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism.

He expressed these views while talking to Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Mr Bakhtiyor Saidov, who called on him, in Islamabad on Thursday.

The President said Pakistan attaches utmost importance to its ties with Uzbekistan, which are centuries old and based on shared religion, culture and history.

He said both countries have great potential to increase bilateral trade and economic ties for the mutual benefit of the two sides. He highlighted that Pakistan is committed to regional connectivity, and the Central Asian countries need to take advantage of its geographic location.

Asif Ali Zardari also suggested barter trade and using local currency to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, besides opening banks in the two countries to facilitate and improve business and commercial relations.

Arif Alvi says PTI founder is popular leader in world

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1715228172.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024