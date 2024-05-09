Rangers arrest five robbers

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Police collaborated on multiple operations, resulting in the apprehension of five suspected robbers across different districts of the megalopolis. The detainees were nabbed from various locations including Gulshan Iqbal, Gadap Town, and Ghosia Mobile Market, as per the spokesperson for Sindh Rangers on Wednesday. During the operations, the law enforcement agencies seized a 30 bore pistol, ammunition, a mobile phone, and two motorcycles from the possession of the apprehended individuals. The arrested suspects were identified as Qaisar, Sameer, Moiz Tanoli, Aqib, and Usama. Subsequently, they, along with the recovered weapons and ammunition, were transferred to the police custody for further legal procedures.

Man killed during robbery

One person was killed and another injured over resistance during robbery here on Wednesday. Three accused held after police encounter.

According to details, armed robbers gunned down a citizen in Steel Town area of Karachi after he resisted during mobile phone and cash snatching incident.

Near Korangi No 6 area of Karachi, robbers shot and critically injured a man for offering resistance.

The body and injured were shifted to hospital.

Meanwhile, during an encounter in Pak Colony police station jurisdiction, three notorious criminals were arrested.

Separate cases in all incidents were registered at respective police stations and investigations were underway.