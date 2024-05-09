Rawalpindi traffic rules amended for licence ease

RAWALPINDI - The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has amended rule 9-3 of the Punjab Motor Vehicle Rules, 1969, to facilitate citizens. According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimur Khan, the amendment aims to streamline the process of obtaining a driving license.

Under the new amendment, the time taken to obtain a driving license has been significantly reduced from six weeks to just 15 days. CTO Taimur Khan emphasized that this change will make it easier for citizens to obtain their driving licenses.

Additionally, citizens who fail the driving and sign test will now have the opportunity to retake the test after a waiting period of 15 days at the traffic headquarters race course, as per the orders of Additional Inspector General (IG) Traffic, Mirza Faran Baig. Furthermore, Taimur Khan highlighted that licensing facilities are now available 24/7 at the traffic headquarters Race Course for the convenience of citizens. He emphasized the importance of obtaining a driving license promptly, as driving without one is not permitted on the road and could result in a fine of Rs 2000.