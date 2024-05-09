Thursday, May 09, 2024
Roof of newly-built police station collapses in Umarkot

Agencies
May 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

UMARKOT   -   Roof of a newly-built police station collapsed after just eight months of its construction in Umarkot district of Sindh on Wednesday. According to in-charge of the police station, there was no loss of life in the incident, saying the building of Boodar Farm police station was constructed just eight months ago. The policemen narrowly escaped the roof collapse of the police station’s reporting room.

The Police said that the condition of police station’s building was dilapidated for many years and was reconstructed only some months ago with a cost of Rs2.7 million. The contractor showed the repair work by doing the work of Rs2.7 million only in papers, the police said.

