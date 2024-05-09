RPO orders arrest of Afghan for Orchard killing

Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, has instructed the district police officer of Chakwal to apprehend an Afghan national involved in the killing of a young man in Choha Syedan Shah for picking fruits from his orchard, as per informed sources on Wednesday. Additionally, he directed the DPO and other subordinates to bolster law enforcement efforts in the area by stepping up search operations within the district.

Earlier, the police had filed a murder case against an Afghan national for fatally stabbing a Pakistani national, Abdul Saboor, in Choha Syedan Shah over picking Loquat fruit from his garden, initiating an investigation into the matter. Moreover, a man named Suhail Ali Khan, reported missing from Tench Bhatta, located within the precinct of PS RA Bazaar, was discovered deceased in Naple Kot, Sindh, according to sources. It was mentioned that Naple Kot police notified officials of PS RA Bazaar about the recovery of a deceased individual identified as Suhail Ali Khan, a resident of Tench Bhatta, based on the address listed on the driving license found near the body. Rawalpindi police, which had previously registered a kidnapping case, has now shifted focus to investigate it as a murder case.

Meanwhile, family members and locals staged a protest outside Police Station Khanna, expressing discontent over the police’s failure to recover a young girl allegedly kidnapped five days ago. They urged the Inspector General and Interior Minister to intervene and hold the police accountable for their perceived lack of effort in securing the release of the abducted girl.

Police arrest three robbers

In Sadqiabad, police conducted a raid resulting in the arrest of three individuals suspected of involvement in various robberies. The apprehended individuals, identified as Noor, Husnain, and Danish, were found in possession of a snatched mobile phone, weapons, and other items. They have since been transferred to jail for identification parades.

SP Rawal, Faisal Saleem, emphasized that the arrested individuals would face prosecution based on concrete evidence. He asserted that those who threaten the safety and property of citizens would not evade the reach of the law.