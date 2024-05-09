SCCI demands setting up of state-of-art lab for gemstone certification

Peshawar - The office-bearers of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry have demanded establishment of a state-of-the-art laboratory for certification of precious and semi-precious stones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to carry out proper cutting and polishing on scientific methods and enhance export of Pakistan gems to earn foreign exchange for the country.

The demand was made by the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) vice president Sanaullah while chairing a meeting regarding promotion of gems and jewellery sector, held at chamber house on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Director Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Noman Bashir, Director Gems and Gemological Institute Peshawar (GGIP) Naved Masood, Coordinator Gems and Jewelry Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahid Khan, executive member of the chamber Qurat-ul-Ain, and officials concerned.

Participants of the meeting gave a number of proposals for promotion of gems and jewellery sector and urged upon the federal and provincial governments to outline a comprehensive plan for development of the gems sector, establishment of a state of the art laboratory for certification of precious and semi-precious stones, essentially up-gradation of GGIP and allocation of separate land for this purpose.

The SCCI vice president suggested allocation of land/dedicated place in Namak Mandi Peshawar, which is hub of business and trade for GGIP, and demanded the government to take pragmatic steps for promotion of gems and jewellery sector. He also called for imposition of a ban on export of rough and uncut precious and semi-precious stones.

Noman Bashir said TDAP in light of the SCCI proposals would take all possible steps for the promotion of gems and jewellery sector, particularly the identification of suitable land allocation for GGIP up-gradation and putting it on modern lines. They assured to implement the SCCI recommendations for development of the gems and jewellery sector for which the Chamber’s office bearers thanked them.