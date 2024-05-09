Senior minister orders swift completion of CM’s 33 special projects

LAHORE - Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has issued directions for swift completion of Punjab chief minister’s 33 special projects, and prioritising health development initiatives on an urgent basis. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, seven mega projects in the health sector, worth Rs. 145 billion, were nearing completion. She disclosed that the first phase of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Institute in Lahore would be completed in a year, while the opening of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha was scheduled for December 2025. Additionally, the first phase of construction and renovation of rural and basic health centers will be completed by October, with the vaccination of major hospitals to be completed by June. Furthermore, Expressways on key routes will be constructed with an investment of Rs. 176 billion, she added. The senior minister announced establishment of a dedicated complaint number for all departments, as per directives of CM Maryam Nawaz. Under the Punjab Daycare Fund Society, daycare centers would be established in government offices, she added. She outlined various developmental plans, including infrastructure expansion on Multan, Wahdat Road, Chichawatni to Chowk Azam, Sahiwal, Samundri, Bahawalpur to Jhang Road, Faisalabad, Chiniot, and Sargodha Road, establishment of wildlife centers, formation of Wildlife Rescue Force, Veterinary doctors’ recruitment, and tackling food shortages through aquaculture shrimp and fish farming and trading. To combat smog permanently, the Environmental Protection Authority is being established along with initiation of a multi-sector smog action plan and measures to regulate plastic use, she added. Marriyum said that construction of a three-storey Safe City Hospital with 204 beds in Lahore would commence this month, while Smart Safe Cities in districts would become functional by January 1. Implementation will begin on checking sixty million trees planted in Punjab. A wildlife survey and Global IT Certificate Programme are ongoing. Under the CM’s Skills Development Programme, 4,000 youths would undergo IT courses. The target for completing the Social Registry Survey under the Punjab Database Authority is June.

The Air Ambulance service will be operational by June, while the Motorway Ambulance service will start by December, she added.

She stated that 300 electric buses would operate in Lahore and 330 in other cities, adding that preparations for the proposal of local-level electric buses are underway.