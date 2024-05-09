Sher Afzal Marwat ousted from PTI committees over controversial statements: Omar Ayub

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder has ordered the removal of Sher Afzal Marwat from party’s core and political committees over controversial statements.

PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub confirmed the development while talking to media outside the Adiala Jail, adding that the former premier had also directed for issuance of show cause notice to Mr Marwat.

He said that the statements made by ousted leader had damaged the party’s relations with Saudi Arabia. PTI founder had told him that he had personal relations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Ayub said Marwat had been warned multiple times against violating the party policy.

The PTI general secretary also lashed out at the political opponents, stating that President Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif took three and two vehicles, respectively, from Toshkhana. He alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had not even declared the vehicle obtained from the state depository.

He revealed that the PTI founder has assigned a key task to former president Arif Alvi.