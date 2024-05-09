Sialkot distt admin, business leaders unite to tackle civic challenges head-on

Sialkot - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain, joined by President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik, emphasised the urgent need to address pressing civic issues plaguing Sialkot. In a gathering at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday, DC Zulqarnain highlighted the deteriorating state of roads, traffic congestion, and encroachment as major concerns for the city’s residents.

Committing to proactive solutions, Zulqarnain underscored the district administration’s dedication to leveraging all available resources for resolution. He stressed the importance of community involvement, stating that both authorities and citizens share responsibility in tackling issues like traffic congestion and encroachment.

Despite challenges posed by persistent reoccurrence of encroachments, Zulqarnain assured the business community of decisive action. Immediate plans include repairs to vital roads such as the Gondal-Saidpur road, Sublime Chowk to Gohadpur, and Chowk Kotli Behram to Gohadpur. Additionally, issues pertaining to Khadim Ali road, Defence road, Kashmir road, Commissioner road, Muzaffarpur Railway Crossing, and other localities are earmarked for resolution. Recognising the pivotal role of communal participation, Zulqarnain sought active engagement from the SCCI to effectively address these challenges. He disclosed plans for enhancing the city’s security through the “safe city project”, with initial CCTV installations underway and further expansion pending funding availability.

Moreover, Zulqarnain proposed collaborative efforts for infrastructure development, including cricket, hockey, and soccer ball stadiums under the Annual Development Program. He extended an invitation to the local business community to aid in restoring the Anwaar Club Auditorium, offering advertising space on its walls in return.

Looking ahead, Zulqarnain pledged to strengthen ties with the SCCI to foster a more effective partnership in resolving civic issues. He commended Sialkot’s esteemed reputation, attributing it to the thriving export-based SME culture, and expressed hope for its emulation nationwide. In response, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik affirmed unwavering support and cooperation from the chamber. The event witnessed contributions from SCCI senior members Wahub Jahangir, VP Amer Majeed, General Secretary Tariq Mehmood Malik, as well as other prominent figures.