Sister killed over domestic dispute in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - A teenager sister was shot dead over domestic dispute in the area of Nishatabad police station, here on Wednesday. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that Saira Masih (18) resident of Chak No 5-JB Kamal Pur married Faizan Masih about eight months ago but the couple could not develop peaceful matrimonial relations and she came back to her parents house three months ago.

Over this issue, an altercation occurred on Tuesday night between Saira and her brother Samuel Masih who got enraged and shot dead his sister on the spot. Rescue 1122 handed over the body to her relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities. Further investigation was underway.

Body of missing worker found from hotel

The body of a missing worker of yarn market was found from a local hotel in the area of Kotwali police station, while the police started investigation to ascertain the real cause of his death.

A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that Haris Iqbal of Green View Colony Rajay Wala was a worker at local yarn market, where his employer had refused to pay his wages for the last four months. A couple of days ago, Haris went missing and his body was found from a local hotel situated at Chiniot Bazaar.

A voice message allegedly recorded by ill-fated Haris was also found in which he said that he was committing suicide by swallowing poisonous pills due to non-payment of his four-month salary by his employer.

However, the police shifted the corpse to mortuary for post-mortem and started investigation to ascertain real causes of his death as the police were suspicious about his suicide and murder, he added.

Blind murder traced, two arrested

Sandal Bar police on Wednesday claimed to have traced out a blind murder and arrested two accused. A police spokesperson said that an unidentified body was found from a deserted place near Chak No 58-JB Lehlan on April 27 and the police started investigation.

The body was identified as Abdul Hameed of Chak No 52-JB Mullanpur and took his two friends- Tajamal and Suleman- into custody over suspicion.

During interrogation, the accused, Suleman told the police that he had borrowed Rs80,000 from Abdul Hameed who was demanding his money.

The accused with his accomplice Tajamul shot Hameed dead and threw his body near Motorway Chak No 58-JB Lehlan. The police locked the accused behind the bars after recovering the weapon used in the murder. Meanwhile, City Police Officer Kamran Adil appreciated performance of the team and announced commendation certificate and cash prizes for them, he added.