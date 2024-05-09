Students present innovative projects

SWABI - Sajid Shah, Director-General of Science and Technology, on Wednesday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorates of Science and Technology (DoST) has to provide financial support to innovative projects of the students like Catalyst/GIK.

DoST gives priority to GIK Institute due to its tremendous contribution to science and technology. He was addressing the 12th cohort pitching session organised by Catalyst GIK Incubator.

More than a dozen students were given the opportunity to present their projects and defended their projects before the judges.

Sajid Shah lauded the contribution made by GIK Institute and the earlier projects, including the institute incubation financed by DoST.

He said that they strive to boost the technological know-how in the province, for this purpose interact with various universities and are ready to provide financial support to innovative projects.

Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector Admin and Finance, said that in the GIK incubation the ideas of educated youngsters are converted into reality and were given the practical shape at GIK. He elaborated that the Institute incubation provides incredible opportunity to young engineers and the earliest batches have completed various research and innovative projects and are running their own businesses around the country.