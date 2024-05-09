SWJF will continue to play positive role in development of DPC Khanewal

KHANEWAL - Senior Working Journalist Forum (SWJF), District Press Club will continue to play its full positive and effective role in the development of DPC Khanewal. Monthly meeting of SWJF was held in the central office of the forum here on Wednesday. The members of SWJF participated in the meeting in a vigorous manners. The previous performance of the members was also reviewed on this occasion. Anjum Bashir Ahmed, President also addressed the meeting via video link. Qalzam Bashir Ahmed, Mohammad Iqbal Qureshi, Adnan Saeed also addressed the meeting. Whereas a large number of journalists also participated in the said meeting. On the occasion, Malik Muhammad Afzal, senior member of Senior Working Journalist Forum who is leaving to perform Hajj was garlanded, congratulated and offered special prayers by all members. At the end of the meeting, a high tea was also served in honour of all members.