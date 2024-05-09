Third-party review directed for WASA machinery

Rawalpindi - Secretary of Housing and Urban Development has instructed a third-party review of machinery and installations under the administration of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for dredging Leh and other seasonal nullahs. The civic body has intensified efforts to manage potential flood situations and drain floodwater from low-lying areas during the upcoming monsoon rains.

These statements were made by Superintending Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department Gujranwala, Qaiser Rashid, during a visit to WASA Headquarters. Managing Director (MD) WASA Muhammad Salim Ashraf and Director of Sewerage and Drainage were also present during the occasion.

Furthermore, the third party examined the machinery and installations of WASA at Asghar Mall Road and deemed them satisfactory. Speaking to the media, SEPHD Qaiser Rashid and MD WASA Salim Ashraf stated that they inspected the machinery of WASA and found it suitable for dredging and water suction during the monsoon.

They mentioned that the civic body had submitted a summary to the government for the release of funds for the dredging of Nullah Leh, while Rs 60 million has been allocated for the cleanliness of seasonal nullahs. They advised the public against dumping garbage into nullahs and other sewerage lines.