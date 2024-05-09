Tribals reject merger of tribal districts

KHYBER - The tribal elders on Wednesday rejected the merger of the ex-tribal region into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a gathering held here at Bab-e-Khyber, Jamrud.

Organised under the banner of FATA Qaumi Jirga, a large number of anti-merging protestors from Waziristan to Bajaur participated in the protest rally.

Speaking on the occasion speakers including chairman of FATA Qaumi Jirga Bismellah Khan Afridi and others said that on May 31 2018, the then government decided merging of the ex-tribal region without consent of the tribal was injustice to them.

“Merging is contrary to our will, rites and customs therefore it is unacceptable to us,” they argued. They said that instead of providing relief, merging had multiplied miseries of tribals as lack of basic facilities further deteriorated the social status of the tribesmen.

They maintained that the tribesmen had rejected police and Patwar systems and the alien judiciary system, imposed on merged tribal districts that failed to provide justice to the applicants.

The speakers blamed that the spirit of abolition of FCR and merging was to usurp the minerals of the former tribal agencies.