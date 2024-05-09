Thursday, May 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Tribals reject merger of tribal districts

Staff Reporter
May 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

KHYBER    -   The tribal elders on Wednesday rejected the merger of the ex-tribal region into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a gathering held here at Bab-e-Khyber, Jamrud.

Organised under the banner of FATA Qaumi Jirga, a large number of anti-merging protestors from Waziristan to Bajaur participated in the protest rally.

Speaking on the occasion speakers including chairman of FATA Qaumi Jirga Bismellah Khan Afridi and others said that on May 31 2018, the then government decided merging of the ex-tribal region without consent of the tribal was injustice to them.

“Merging is contrary to our will, rites and customs therefore it is unacceptable to us,” they argued. They said that instead of providing relief, merging had multiplied miseries of tribals as lack of basic facilities further deteriorated the social status of the tribesmen.

Govt urged to improve taxation systemV

They maintained that the tribesmen had rejected police and Patwar systems and the alien judiciary system, imposed on merged tribal districts that failed to provide justice to the applicants.

The speakers blamed that the spirit of abolition of FCR and merging was to usurp the minerals of the former tribal agencies.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1715228172.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024