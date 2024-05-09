Thursday, May 09, 2024
Tributes paid to playback singer Akhlaq Ahmed

Agencies
May 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Famous playback singer Akhlaq Ahmed was remembered on his 77th birth anniversary on Wednesday. Born on May 8, 1946 in Delhi, Akhlaq Ahmed started as a stage singer in the 1960s in Karachi, when he was a member of a famous singing group with two other legendary artists Masood Rana and Nadeem.

Akhlaq Ahmad was the third generation of top male playback singers in Pakistan film industry. He struggled many years but shined in the 1970s as playback singer. “Sona na Chandi na koi Mehal” in film Bandish (1980) and “Sawan Aye Sawan jaye” in Chahat (1974), “Ae Dil, Apna Dard Chhupa Kar, Geet Khushi Kay Gaye Ja”’ in film Pehchan (1975) and “Main Hun, Rastey Ka Pathar, Hay Naseeb Mera Thokar” in film  Rastay Ka Pathar (1976) were some his most super hit songs. His song tally is under hundred songs. Akhlaq Ahmad suffered with a deadly disease of blood cancer and died on August 4, 1999 in London. His last film as a playback singer was Director Sangeeta’s Nikah (1998).

