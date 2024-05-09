Thursday, May 09, 2024
Two brothers clinch positions in first Punjab music competition

May 09, 2024
MULTAN   -   Two real bothers hailing from Vehari district clinched first and third positions while another youngster stood second in final of first Punjab songs comeptition at divisional level to hunt new voices from Punjab organized by Arts Council on Wednesday.  The final was divided into two rounds wherein a total of 12 budding singers who were winner from district levels contested. In second round seven competitor were scrutinized by judges including renowned musician  Ustad Sagheer Ahmed, renowned academician and singer Rahat Bano Multanikr and folk singer Qamar Iqbal. Muzzamil  Riaz from Burewala secured first position, Qamar Abbas from Multan  secured second and third  position sent to Danish Riaz who is brother of first position holder and also belonged  to Burewala.  Later, prizes were distributed among the position holders. Cheques of Rs 40,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 were distributed among first,  second and third position holders respectively. Rahat Multanikr appreciated the voice of all the participants and advised them to keep continuing their practice for excelling in the music industry. Director Arts Council, Dr Riaz Humdani congratulated the winners and praised their singing.

