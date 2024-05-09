Two farmers shot dead by landlord over solar plate ‘theft’ in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR - A cruel landlord and his men killed two farmer brothers over the alleged solar plate theft issue in the Faiz Muhammad Bandu area of Khairpur on Wednesday.

Both the brothers Sana Allala and Abdul Shakoor were working in the fields of sugarcane when the accused landlord and his men opened straight fire on them.

The murdered boys’ father Nazeer Jamro told the media that the landlord made a false accusation of stealing a solar panel from his area on his sons and threatened to kill them a day ago. And now today, the landlord reached the field of sugarcane with his men and killed his sons, father Nazeer Jamro stated.

Following the incident, Khairpur police reached to the spot and shifted the dead bodies of the deceased brothers to the local hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zubair Nazir Sheikh confirmed that the Khairpur police have promptly detained five individuals based on suspicion while raids have been initiated to apprehend the accused.