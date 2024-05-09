Two minors injured in firing

MUZAFFARGARH - Two young children were injured in the firing of unknown suspects involved in a dispute with passers-by for unknown reasons in Ada Mandorin within Khangarh police station. A police spokesperson said that during the exchange of heated words, one of the accused pulled out a pistol and fired at the passer-by. As a result, the bullets hit the minors standing there, causing them to bleed. The victims identified as Muhammad Naveed and Muhammed Mujahid were stated to be in their teens, and residents of the same area. They were removed to DHQ hospital by rescuers. The accused escaped the scene while police constituted teams to arrest the fleeing criminals, it was said. The police registered an FIR on the report of the victim’s father before launching the formal inquiry into the matter.