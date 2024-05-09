Thursday, May 09, 2024
UK says to expel Russian defence attache

Agencies
London   -   The UK government on Wednesday raised tensions with the Kremlin by announcing it would expel a Russian defence attache for being “an undeclared military intelligence officer”. Interior minister James Cleverly told parliament the UK would also remove the diplomatic status of several Russian-owned properties, including one in Sussex, southern England, and another in London “which we believe have been used for intelligence purposes”. There would also be new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas such as a cap on the length of time Russian diplomats can spend in the UK, he added.

Agencies

