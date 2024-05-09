Untold stories

In the hustle and bustle of Pakistan’s daily life, one issue often goes unnoticed: the plight of individuals living with disabilities. Despite some progress made in recent years to improve accessibility and inclusion, millions of Pakistanis with disabilities continue to face systemic barriers hindering their full participation in society.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 15% of the world’s population lives with some form of disability. Yet, in Pakistan, this demographic remains largely overlooked and underserved. Whether due to physical, sensory, intellectual, or mental health impairments, individuals with disabilities often encounter discrimination, marginalisation, and limited opportunities for education and employment.

The challenges facing Pakistan’s disabled population are manifold. Accessibility remains a significant barrier, with many public spaces, transportation systems, and buildings lacking accommodations for individuals with mobility impairments. Furthermore, social stigma and cultural misconceptions contribute to their exclusion from mainstream society, perpetuating cycles of discrimination and inequality.

Education is another critical area where individuals with disabilities face considerable obstacles. While Pakistan has made strides in expanding access to education in recent years, many children with disabilities still encounter barriers to enrollment, including inaccessible school buildings, lack of specialised support services, and discriminatory attitudes from educators and peers.

Employment opportunities for people with disabilities are also limited, with widespread discrimination in the workplace and a lack of accessible job opportunities hindering economic independence and social inclusion. Despite the talents and capabilities of individuals with disabilities, they are often overlooked or disregarded in hiring processes, perpetuating cycles of poverty and dependency.

Addressing Pakistan’s disability crisis requires a concerted effort to dismantle systemic barriers and foster a culture of inclusion and accessibility. Investments in infrastructure and public spaces must prioritise accessibility, ensuring that individuals with disabilities can navigate their communities with dignity and independence.

GULAB UMID,

Turbat.