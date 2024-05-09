Winterland begins epic season

LAHORE - Winterland, Pakistan’s one-and-only snow-themed adventure park, opened its doors with an epic event that delivered thrills, chills, and unforgettable memories for all ages. The highly-anticipated event transformed Winterland into a true winter experience, complete with captivating themed decorations featuring snowflake archways, ethereal corridors, and a festive fruit ice-cube bar that was a delightful hit. Guests braved the exhilaratingly chilly rides, soaking in the immersive atmosphere that Winterland is renowned for.

A star-studded guest list added to the magic of the evening. High-profile celebrities including fashion and entertainment icon Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY); social media sensation Dananeer Mobeen; the coveted actor Mariyam Nafees; digital creator Rana Hamza Saif; and one of Pakistan’s most iconic YouTube personalities Saad Ur Rehman, more popularly known as Ducky Bhai were all present to celebrate the momentous occasion and added a touch of glamour. The event was further amplified by a captivating performance by powerhouse musician, Shamoon Ismail.

“At Winterland, our dream is to be the top spot for families and friends to connect and make lasting memories,” says Winterland’s CEO, Sharjeel Saleem “We offer a one-of-a-kind escape from Pakistan’s scorching heat, bringing the joy and wonder of a winter right here. We were thrilled to welcome some of Pakistan’s most inspiring figures this weekend, kicking off the season and showing everyone what Winterland has to offer!”

Winterland offers its unique winter experience in the sweltering heat in Karachi and Lahore both, ensuring families across Pakistan can experience the magic of snow and winter festivities, while creating memories that will last a lifetime.