Women’s University Swabi marks Labour Day with special tribute to staff

PESHAWAR - Women’s University Swabi, in a remarkable event titled ‘Kaka Meherbani, Khala Meherbani,’ honoured its staff members ranging from grade one to sixteen for their unwavering dedication and services.

The event, organised by the Youth Development Centre and Directorate of Public Relations and Publications on Wednesday highlighted the crucial role of various university employees, including Qasids and Naib Qasids, clerks, senior clerks, gardeners, carpenters and security guards, in the institution’s success.

Dr Raeesa Bano, Director of the Youth Development Centre, emphasised the significant contributions of non-academic staff, stating, “These individuals are the backbone of the university.” Dr Sadhana, Assistant Professor of Islamic Studies and In-charge of the Faculty of Social Sciences, shed light on the rights of labourers from an Islamic perspective, enriching the attendees understanding of the subject.

The event also featured insights from Dr Umme Kulsoom, Director of ORIC, Quality Enhancement Cell, Dr Saniya Zahra Ali, Director of Academics, and Dr Gulnaz, Provost, along with Dr Sana Ullah, chairman of the Biochemistry Department, who shared their experiences and acknowledged the indispensable roles of the staff.

A highlight of the event was a dramatic presentation titled ‘Life: Thorns for Some, Roses for Others,’ performed by the Dramatics Society led by Waseem Khattak which depicted the plight of workers, receiving immense appreciation from the audience.