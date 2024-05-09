World Thalassemia Day observed with call for equitable treatment

ISLAMABAD - World Thalassemia Day was observed on Wednesday, with the theme “Empowering Lives, Embracing Progress, Equitable and Accessible ‘Thalassemia’ Treatment for All.” The day aims to raise awareness about this inherited blood disorder and its impact on patients and their families. ‘Thalassemia’ is a condition characterized by decreased hemoglobin production, leading to anemia, fatigue, and weakness. If left untreated, it can cause organ damage and even death. However, with regular blood transfusions and Chelation therapy, the condition can be well-managed. In a message on World Thalassemia Awareness Day, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized the need for public awareness to prevent Thalassemia. She highlighted the importance of genetic testing before marriage to prevent the transmission of the condition and encouraged blood donation to help Thalassemia patients. CM Punjab also acknowledged the challenges faced by Thalassemia patients, who require regular blood transfusions, a painful process.

She called for special attention and support from society to help patients manage their condition.

In Peshawar, Frontier Foundation Welfare Hospital and Transfusion services arranged a ceremony in connection with World Thalassemia Day.

An awareness session was also held to orient about the disease and the preventive measure that can help decreasing cases of various blood related disorders specially ‘Thalassemia’.

Blood Donation Society and Regional Blood Centre also organized a camp at Nishtar Medical University Multan in connection with the Day.

The purpose of the camp was to encourage people to donate blood willingly so that the needs of patients, especially those with ‘Thalassemia’ and emergency conditions, could be met. The camp was inaugurated by VC Nishtar Medical University(NMU) Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani.

The University of Sargodha organised an awareness walk and blood donation camp on the World Thalassemia Day.

The event was organized by the Directorate of Student Affairs and the College of Pharmacy, aimed to educate the community about the challenges, faced by individuals, affected by Thalassemia, and to encourage voluntary blood donations.

The Thalassemia community worldwide is celebrated the day with events and campaigns to raise awareness and promote solidarity. The day is a powerful call to action to ensure equitable and accessible treatment for all Thalassemia patients.

In Pakistan, where Thalassemia is a significant public health concern, the government and healthcare organizations are working to improve awareness, diagnosis, and treatment of the condition.