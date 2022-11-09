Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting in which it was decided to deploy 15,000-strong police force to provide security to the PTI’s long march protest starting from Thursday (tomorrow). The meeting took a detailed review of the security arrangements for the long march as the police officials presented a security plan. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi also attended the meeting besides senior police and civil officers. The chief minister instructed that long march should be monitored with drone cameras and a two-tier security fence should be arranged around the marchers. He also directed that the use of bulletproof rostrum and bulletproof glass should be ensured on the container and a new bulletproof container should be prepared. In this regard, the Punjab government will provide all possible support, he added. Provincial Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Captain (retd) Asadullah Khan, Additional IG (SB), Additional IG (Operations) Punjab, suspended CCPO Lahore, Additional IG CTD, DG Rescue 1122, Commissioner Gujrat Division, DIG (Operations) Punjab, RPO Gujrat, DCs and DPOs of Gujrat, Sialkot, Wazirabad and Hafizabad attended the meeting while the commissioner Rawalpindi Division, RPO Rawalpindi, CPO, Rawalpindi and Jhelum’s DCs and DPOs participated through video link. Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar was not invited to attend the meeting. The CM also asked the police officers that the march participants should be provided with full security in every city from Wazirabad to Rawalpindi. “Snipers should also be deputed on the rooftops of buildings along the route besides a strong force of 15,000 police personnel to be deployed on the long march route from Wazirabad to Rawalpindi,” he noted. He also ordered that the police control room should actively perform its duties 24 hours. Parvez asserted that there will be no compromise on the foolproof security of the PTI leadership and the participants. He emphasised that strict security arrangements should be made in every aspect and police and administrative officers should be deputed for coordination in each district while additional police force should be called from other districts in Rawalpindi. The chief minister ordered that other accomplices of the accused, who threatened to kill Imran Khan in Hafizabad, should also be brought to justice. “The police force is my team and I value their sacrifices,” he added. Addressing the meeting, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that he viewed the sacrifices of the police with admiration and clarified that he did not criticise the police department rather expressed concerns about an individual in his speech. He said PTI chairman Imran Khan thanked the police twice for the excellent security arrangements in Gujranwala. “Like the police, there are talented officers in every department and average officers too. There was a murderous attack on Imran Khan, and delay in registration of FIR caused public concern and questions were raised. My speech was misrepresented,” he told the meeting. He added that the lodged FIR has been rejected by everyone. “Some elements are afraid of our long march, they do not want it to be a march.” Asad Umar said that the police provided the best security during the long march.